Celebrating Modi's swearing-in,B'luru salon gives free haircut

Celebrating the swearing-in ceremony of Modi, a salon and spa owner here Thursday gave free haircuts to over 150 people.

Following the day-long offer, a large number of people queued up to gethaircut free of cost.

"Modiji taking oath is like my dream coming true. Ji is working for all of us tirelessly without expecting any returns. So I thought I should pay my gratitude towards him by giving free haircuts to people," Devaraj M, of Amazing Salon and Spa at Kumara Park, told

"Around 150 people visited our salon today," Devaraj said.

The shop makes an income of about Rs 15,000 a day -- it charges Rs 100 for men and up to Rs 600 for women -- but it was foresaken to celebrate the second innings of prime ministerNarendra

This salon and spa has another profit-making branch at which remained shut for the day so as to serve the people pouring in at the Kumara

The BJP which won 303 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections bagged 25 of the 28 seats in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)