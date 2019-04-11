Dantewada: Surrendered Naxals all set vote

Many former Naxals who have surrendered before the government are all set to participate in the upcoming elections.

Naxals are known for boycotting the elections and hence, it will be the first time many of these individuals will cast their votes.

has also given them basic knowledge on how to cast their votes.

Sannu, a former Naxal, told ANI, "I surrendered in 2018, I have never voted before, I wasn't even aware of the process but this time I will cast my vote."

Another former Naxal, Sundri, said, "We are feeling good to get associated with the democratic exercise."

Lauding these individuals, said it is great that they are making an effort to contribute towards the strengthening of democracy.

"We have displayed the functioning of EVM at almost all polling stations and it is really easy to do. They have surrendered to be a part of the mainstream and it is good that they are voting to be part of democracy," said Verma.

The 11 seats in will go to polls in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)