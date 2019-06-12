Congress leaders supporters approached me to oust Kamal Nath govt, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary on Wednesday claimed that the supporters of the senior leaders have approached him to oust the government.

"The representatives of Digvijaya Singh, and approached me and said that Kailash ji the government will fall if you wish. I said I do not want to topple the government. Scindia ji's said that they want to bring down the government run by a liar like He is a fraudster, they said. We are with you. Then Suresh Pachouri's people approached me to topple the government...," he said while addressing Farmers agitation rally in Indore,

He also criticized for allegedly supporting corruption and making efforts to promote his son as a of the country.

" has caused harm to himself by promoting his son and ignoring other leaders. All the OSDs of Kamal Nath have note counting machines. One of the police officials narrated his ordeal and said that he has given 25 lakh for his transfer but was denied transfer as the government got another who was willing to pay Rs 50 lakh," he added.

Further talking about BJP's performance in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said, "I had told that for expansion in Bengal, BJP will need 15 years, but under the leadership of and Narendra Modi, we won the battle only in five years. We have destroyed the "

During 2019 Lok Sabha, the ruling TMC won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in The Mamata Banerjee-led party had bagged 34 parliamentary seats in the state in the 2014

BJP has made huge strides in by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had won in the 2014 polls, thereby breaching the once Left-ruled bastion and now the TMCcitadel. Congress, on the other hand, managed to win just two seats while Left parties drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)