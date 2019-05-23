Congress maintains lead in Punjab

The party in Punjab, where 13 seats are at stake, is maintaining its lead against the rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)- alliance.

The seats where the leading are Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, and Patiala.

In Sangrur, (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann was leading over Kewal Singh Dhillon by over 31,000 votes.

SAD is leading in Bathinda, Ferozepur, while the has established its lead in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur seats.

Union Minister Singh Puri was trailing to Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the by over 27,000 votes at 11 am as per the counting trends on the ECI website.

From Anandpur Sahib, former Union Minister of the Congress was leading against Prof Chandumajra of SAD, while Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal was leading over Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress.

In Faridkot, Mohammad Sadique of the Congress was leading over Congress' Gulzar Singh Ranike by over 22,000 votes.

In Fatehgarh Sahib seat, of the Congress was leading over SAD's Darbara Singh Guru.

In Ferozepur, SAD president was leading by over 55,000 votes against Sher Singh Ghubaya of the

In Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol was leading over Congress' Sunil Jakhar, sitting MP, by over 40,000 votes. In Hoshiarpur, BJP's Som Prakash was leading against Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal of the Congress.

In Jalandhar, Santok Singh Chaudhary of the Congress was leading against SAD's Charanjit Singh Atwal. In Khadoor Sahib, Jasbir Singh Gill of Congress was leading against SAD's Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Sitting Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was ahead of Simranjeet Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party by 21,812 votes in

In Patiala former Union Minister and Congress leader Preneet Kaur leading by 38,875 votes over Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD.

