Huawei announces great deals and offers on premium smartphones on Amazon

Consumer Group, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smartphones, which includes P30 Pro, P30 lite, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Y9 between 22nd and 26th May 2019, on Huawei Week Sale - exclusively on

With extraordinary looks and ground-breaking features, Huawei offer unparalleled consumer experience when it comes to performance and aesthetics. During the five days 'Huawei Week Sale' on India, the brand is offering an opportunity to grab its best-selling at never seen before prices. Other offers that are applicable during the Huawei Week Sale include instant discounts, No Cost EMI, exchange offers, etc.

Huawei Y9 brings the ultimate entertainment experience with its 6.5" screen and 3D curved design. The sleek and elegant make of Y9 makes it an incredible 'Entry level flagship'. A 4000mAh big battery and the high-performance 12nm Kirin 710 chipset of Huawei Y9 provides excellent power efficiency. It has sensors such as Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope and a fingerprint sensor.

The device will be exclusively available at Rs 12,990/- during the Huawei Week Sale. The phone was originally priced at Rs 15,990 and a substantial discount of Rs 3000/- will be available on the premium device, making it hard to resists for consumers.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company's flagship and the first Mate series phone in The device boasts of triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features like It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

During the ongoing Huawei Week Sale, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at Rs 59990/ giving a straight discount of Rs 5000 to consumers. A no-cost EMI option is also available on EMI transactions on all debit cards, credit cards and Pay for up to 9 months.

HUAWEI P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of photography with numerous breakthrough innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing.

Huawei P30 Pro will be available at Rs 71,990/- with a host of exciting offers, during the Huawei's Week sale. A no-cost EMI option is also available on EMI transactions on all debit cards, credit cards and Amazon Pay for up to 9 months and it also comes with an exchange offer of Rs 6000.

The Huawei P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kinds of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also, it's big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their life, watching brilliant colours unfolds.

The will also be available with lucrative offers under the Huawei's Week Sale on Amazon. Offers include No-cost EMI and an exchange offer of Rs 2000. A no-cost EMI option is also available on EMI transactions on all debit cards, credit cards and Amazon Pay for up to 6 months.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)