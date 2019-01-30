Congress party fought British, RSS begged for mercy: Rahul Gandh

The party is the organisation that fought the British while the (RSS) leaders begged for mercy, said on Wednesday.

"The RSS is confused because they think that they are bigger than The RSS leaders think they are the authority and source of knowledge in this country. They are absolutely wrong. It's the people of this country who are the source of knowledge." he added.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP and RSS, Rahul said, "Both the RSS and BJP wanted Congress-mukt-Bharat, but, even the BJP leaders have told me that they want to join the Congress. Our party is not just an organisation, it is a representation of the country. The Congress party's history and BJP-RSS' history is very different. We protect truth and they protect the lie."

Speaking about the Congress' efforts in providing relief to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, and by waiving off their loans, Rahul asserted, "I asked the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, and to waive farmers' loans within 10 days, however, the Congress governments did it just in two days."

" has employment and agricultural crisis, and Narendra Modi has shown that he is not capable to solve this crisis. All the has done in the last five years is to divide the country," said the Congress party while giving a message to the youth at the event.

"The caused riots in North East and brought in the demonetisation and GST to destroy jobs. When asked about jobs, Modi ji tells to make 'pakodas'," he added.

