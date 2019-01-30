Amit Shah in UP takes potshots at Congress, UPA govt, Priyanka

On his visit to to kickstart BJP's poll preparations, took potshots at the previous UPA regime, the and the Opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' while also reiterating his party's commitment to building the in

Addressing a gathering here, Shah alleged, "When the was in power, terrorists would kill our men just like that and go. But since has come into power we have taken revenge by killing terrorists in their home "

Training his guns at the previous he said that the Rahul Gandhi-led had no right to comment on the matter.

"Congress should not say anything about case. Whenever the court wants to hear that matter Rahul's does not let it proceed. The government has decided to return the 42 acres of land that the Congress had acquired from the trustee, but the party is opposing that decision also", he said.

Shah reiterated his comments on Priyanka Gandhi made at Tuesday's public rally in West Bengal, calling the entry of the newly inducted as the "third G". This was Shah's veiled reference to the 2G spectrum scam in the erstwhile UPA government, which the leader said was guided by the two Gs-Rahul and

"When the country was governed by the then there were 2 G, and Sonia Gandhi; at that time there was a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Now the third G in the form of Priyanka has entered, so you can imagine what will happen."

Motivating party workers said, "In 2014, the way to also began from Lucknow, in 2017 also it was the party workers who made us win the polls."

Earlier today, the had addressed a gathering in where he said there would be a new PM every day if the Opposition grand alliance comes into power.

"If the mahagathbandhan makes the government then we will have a different on each day like Monday it will be Bhenji (Mayawati), on Tuesday Akhilesh, for Wednesday Mamata Didi will take charge, on Thursday it is going to be Sharad Pawar, on Friday Deve Gowda will become the PM and on Saturday will be the PM. On Sunday the country will be on leave," Shah said.

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition's alliance he said, "For us '4B' means 'Badhta Bharat', 'Banata Bharat' whereas for them '4B' is 'Bua', 'Babua', 'Bhai' and Behen.' This gathbandhan being formed against BJP is an alliance of crime, corruption and selfish This is basically done to stop our popularity amongst people."

Elaborating that the functioning of the government and the law and order in the state has improved, the BJP added, "Before we came into power there was no law and order here, but today there is. This government under the leadership of PM and CM Yogi in the state is going to progress further.

