Kolkata hit and run: Court acquits Sambia Sohrab in Air Force corporal's killing

A city court on Wednesday acquitted Sambia Sohrab, son of a former RJD leader, of the charges of killing Air Force corporal Abhimanyu Gaud by ramming his car into him during the parade rehearsals for the Republic Day celebrations in 2016.

Sambia, son of MD Sohrab who was also with the TMC for some time, was arrested in January 2016 and has been in custody since then.

As per the city sessions court, the earlier charges were harsh in nature and have been quashed. Current charges on him are Section 304(A) and Section 427 which are rash driving and negligence, and damage to Government property, respectively.

The Quantum of punishment is yet to be pronounced.

The earlier charges against Sambia included murder and attempt to murder.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:06 IST

