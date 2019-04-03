Congress prepares grand plan to take its manifesto to masses

-
Congress party is making grand plans to take its election manifesto to the common man, the party said on Wednesday.
Reportedly, the grand old party is planning to hold 22 press conferences by its senior party leaders to convey the message in its manifesto to the masses. The program is scheduled on April 4.
As per the official release by the party, Anand Sharma will be holding the press conference in Mumbai, Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Delhi and Priyanka Chaturvedi will be holding a press conference in Bhuneshwar.
Apart from that, the party will be deploying its veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu and Meem Afzal in Srinagar.
The Congress manifesto released on Tuesday promised significant changes in the laws, like quashing of the Sedition law and amendment to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).
The manifesto proposed to decriminalise laws that are essentially directed against civil violations and can be subjected to civil penalties. The laws include the sedition law and defamation.
The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
