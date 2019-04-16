(BJP) on Tuesday accused of helping Janta Dal Secular (JDS) through corrupt means to form the government in Karnataka, despite JDS securing least number of seats in the assembly elections last year.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said: "JDS got the lowest number of seats in the assembly elections while the BJP got the most, however, through its corrupt practices ensured that JDS government is formed in the state."

Hitting out at HD Kumaraswamy, the said: " gave the credit of becoming the to and Congress instead of acknowledging that people of have made him the "

"Under UPA government, only got Rs 88,583 crore, but under the BJP's tenure through the 14th finance commission, Rs 3,88,971 crore has been allocated to the state," added Shah.

Mocking the grand alliance, Shah said, "If 'gathbandhan' (grand-alliance) comes to power after elections, then we will have six different prime ministers on six different days of the week and on the seventh day there will be a holiday."

Recounting the work done by the BJP government at the Centre, Shah said: "In the past five years new passports and visa centres have been opened here. In Harihar town around 275 hectares land was used to develop fertilizer industry, this decision was taken by BJP... We have given funds for smart cities projects. Shimoga railway lines project work will begin soon."

"Under government at Centre, we have provided 10,000 poor with household in this district. Also, 3,000 urban poor got households. BJP gave to 7 crore houses, 8 crore houses got toilets and 50 crore poor will get Rs 5 lakh Insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme," added Shah.

The said, "The BJP government has secured from the menace of terrorism. We lost 40 jawans in Pulwama, but government did air strikes in and demolished terrorists there.

"Congress asks for talks with Pakistan, I want to ask how can we talk with those who killed our soldiers in Pulwama. We will always give a befitting reply to Pakistan, added the

Can (alliance parties) can make safe and give a befitting reply to It is only BJP and under the leadership of that a strong reply to can be given.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)