'Congress raised the issue of Hindu terrorism 9 years ago based on intelligence inputs'

Congress leader and former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said the Congress party raised the issue of "Hindu terrorism" nine years ago on the basis of intelligence inputs.
Speaking to ANI, Shinde said: "Prime Minister didn't speak on jobs, development and farmers' issue. We never raised the issue of Hindu terrorism, been long when we did so, that also on input from intelligence agencies. He is digging up the 9-year-old issue today, they are scared since Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have started campaigning."
The remark comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Congress attempted to put the blame of Hindu terrorism on the people of the country while Shinde was a minister.
"When Sushil Kumar Shinde was a minister, he had spoken about Hindu terrorism from this land of Maharashtra. However, a few days ago the court's decision came which exposed the Congress conspiracy in front of the country. Congress has insulted Hindus, " he had said at a rally ion Wardha.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19.
Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.
