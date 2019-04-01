Tej Pratap Yadav launches 'Lalu Rabri Morcha'

Disgruntled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday launched 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' while stating that he would contest as independent candidate from Saran Lok Sabha constituency if his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi doesn't choose to contest from there.
Tej Pratap also said he would tender his resignation from the RJD if required.
"A day before yesterday, I had talks with Tejashwi Yadav and have pushed the names of Angesh and Chandra Prakash for Sheohar and Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. The RJD is pitching Surendra Yadav from Jahanabad, the candidate who is losing election successively since last three terms. The people there are angry with the party decision and want a new face," he told media here.
"Since the beginning, the Saran seat is the seat of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. I request her (Rabri Devi) to contest from there, else I will have to contest as an Independent candidate," said Tej Pratap. "Resigning for the party is not a big thing. The interest of poor and marginalized should be upheld," he added.
Chandrika Rai, the estranged father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, is reportedly contesting from Saran Lok Sabha seat instead of Rabri Devi.
Tej Pratap Yadav said that Tejashwi is surrounded by "courtiers" who want to create a rift between the brothers, adding that his "Lalu-Rabri Morcha" will oversee all the 20 seats RJD is contesting on.
The "Mahagathbandhan" on Friday announced its candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. Former JDU leader Sharad Yadav will be contesting from Madhepura on RJD ticket, Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav will be contesting from Patliputra, a seat which she lost to Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP in 2014. Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh will be contesting from Vaishali. Sitting MP from Supaul Ranjeeta Ranjan, wife of former RJD leader Pappu Yadav has been retained from her seat.
The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar are scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
