Congress slams PM Modi for Bihar encephalitis

party on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on over encephalitis deaths in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, which has claimed the lives of 112 children.

"On one side, Modi says that the economy of is sky-rocketing, while on the other, children are dying in his own country. This shows carelessness on his part. It is his prerogative to ensure timely preventive steps to eliminate the disease. Why is the central government not taking the issue seriously?" said, while addressing a press conference here.

Gogoi, who is also an from Assam, took a jibe at Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Health and

"Earlier when was the health minister, he had promised 100 beds for the hospital, and even now he has made a similar promise. The promises made by him have always remained on the pages," Gogoi said.

The further alleged that the two hospitals in -- and Hospital (SKMCH) and -- lack beds, medicines and doctors.

"The state asked the score of match between and during a meeting. The announcement to increase the beds in the hospitals is made every year but no one takes the responsibility," Gogoi added.

The death toll due to encephalitis rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said.

As many as 93 children have died at (SKMCH) alone, while 19 others lost their lives at

The had on Tuesday ordered to delegate more doctors in from Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi districts.

on Tuesday visited the SKMCH to take stock of the encephalitis situation. Earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the outbreak.

is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)