Athawale's jibe at Rahul leaves Sonia, Modi smilling

for Social Justice on Wednesday took jibes at on his party's drubbing in the elections saying, "I congratulate you that you got the opportunity to sit there (in the opposition benches)".

Felicitating shortly after his election in Lok Sabha, Athawale, who heads one of the factions of RPI and known for witty remarks, said that he was approached by the party before the elections but he spurned them because he knew the "wind" was blowing in favour of Modi.

Narendra Modi, who was in the House, was seen enjoying the remarks, while was seen talking to Rahul, seated by her side, and occasionally joining the laughter in the House.

"When you were in power, I was with you. Prior to the elections, people in were asking me to come to their side. But I saw that wind was blowing in favour of Modi," said Athawale who is a member of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)