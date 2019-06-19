Sushil Modi pays tribute to Pulwama IED blast martyr

Sushil paid tribute Pulwama (IED) blast martyr Havildar Amarjeet Kumar here at Lok Nayak International Airport on Wednesday.

Havildar Amarjeet Kumar had sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of on Monday. He was provided with immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for the last rites to his native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

