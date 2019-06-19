JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Jermaine Fowler joins the cast of 'Coming 2 America'

Evocus creates new segment in bottled drinking water category
Business Standard

Sushil Modi pays tribute to Pulwama IED blast martyr

ANI  |  General News 

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi paid tribute Pulwama Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast martyr Havildar Amarjeet Kumar here at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Wednesday.

Havildar Amarjeet Kumar had sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of Pulwama District on Monday. He was provided with immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for the last rites to his native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 18:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU