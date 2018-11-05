Congress worker alleges gangrape threat by BJP leader's supporter

In a serious allegation, a and a practicing on Sunday accused Shirodkar's supporters of threatening her with gangrape if she campaigned against him in his constituency.

Narrating her ordeal to ANI, Diya Shetkar, the Pradesh Mahila said, "I received a call from an unknown number today who threatened me not to visit Shirodkar's constituency and not to campaign against him. To harass a woman, Shirodkar's supporters have stooped so low to threaten me of gangrape."

"I have already filed a complaint at the and I urge the police to investigate the matter very seriously. The dignity of a woman has to be respected in this democratic setup," she added.

In October, Shirodkar joined the BJP after stepping down as the Member of (MLA). Shirodkar represented Siroda in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)