Congress worker alleges gangrape threat by BJP leader's supporter

In a serious allegation, a Congress party worker and a practicing lawyer on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subhash Shirodkar's supporters of threatening her with gangrape if she campaigned against him in his constituency.
Narrating her ordeal to ANI, Diya Shetkar, the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress state secretary said, "I received a call from an unknown number today who threatened me not to visit Shirodkar's constituency and not to campaign against him. To harass a woman, Shirodkar's supporters have stooped so low to threaten me of gangrape."
"I have already filed a complaint at the Panaji Police Station and I urge the police to investigate the matter very seriously. The dignity of a woman has to be respected in this democratic setup," she added.
In October, Shirodkar joined the BJP after stepping down as the Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). Shirodkar represented Siroda in the Goa Legislative Assembly.
