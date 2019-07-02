Copa America 2020 to be played in Argentina and Colombia

CONMEBOL, the South American football's governing body, on Monday announced that Copa America 2020 will have two joint hosts- Argentina and Colombia.

The tournament will start from June 12 next year. Copa America's opening match will be played in Argentina whereas the final will be held in Colombia.

Colombia will host the final after 19 years since the 2001 edition of Copa America.

"The CONMEBOL Copa America 2020 will begin its new edition on June 12, 2020, in Argentina, and will crown the new continental champion in Colombia. The dates of the calendar and matches of the oldest tournament in South America will be announced later," CONMEBOL said in an official statement,

"The tournament, which counts for the first time in its history with double headquarters, will distribute its 38 matches between Colombia and Argentina with the aim of bringing South American football to all the fans of the continent. Thus, in each of the venues, the parties of the North Zone or South Zone groups will be held, as well as two-quarter matches and one of the semifinals," the statement added.

This will be the first time that the tournament will be held in two countries. A total of 38 matches will be played in the tournament.

All the teams will be divided into two groups. The groups are as follows:

Northern Zone: Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and one of the invited countries.

South Zone: Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and one of the invited countries.

Qatar and Australia, champions of the last two editions of the Asian Cup, will be participating as guest countries in the tournament, as announced by the Confederation Council.

