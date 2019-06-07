CBI court allows IRCTC scam accused Vinay Kochhar to travel Singapore, UK

A special on Friday allowed IRCTC scam case accused Vinay Kochchar's application seeking permission to travel to and (UK).

The court of allowed Kochhar to travel to till June 20 and to the UK from July 4 to 23.

The court while allowing Kochhar's application imposed conditions regarding his traveling abroad and said that he shall furnish a personal bond and a surety of Rs 25 lakh each.

"He shall inform the court about his arrival in from on June 24 and shall surrender his passport before this court within 48 hours of his return from the UK," the ruled.

The IRCTC scam case accused had approached the court seeking permission to travel with his wife to Singapore to visit his son and grandchildren from June 12 to 20. Thereafter, he wanted to visit the UK from July 4 to 23 along with his family.

"In any eventuality, shall not request for extension of his stay abroad and shall not tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses in any manner," the court added.

The court also asked him to provide his address during his stay in Singapore and the UK and also provide his contact details during his travel.

The court said CBI has opposed the application of Kochhar on the ground that he may abscond, but for this apprehension, no such material has been shared with this court.

The prosecution had stated that the two hotels of the Indian Railways were first transferred to IRCTC and was sub-leased to owned by Vijay and for maintenance.

