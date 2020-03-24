COVID-19: BCCI cancels conference call with IPL franchise owners

The conference call scheduled between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to discuss the prospects of IPL 2020 has been cancelled.

"Today's conference call between BCCI officials and IPL franchise stands cancelled," a BCCI source told ANI.

The source also said that there was no information about when will the next call will take place.

On March 13, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country.

"BCCI office has closed so no meeting can be held there similarly no meeting can be held in the hotel so they have opted for a conference call," the source had said.

