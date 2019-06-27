CPI gives adjournment motion notice in LS over halting of hydrocarbon projects in TN

The (CPI) on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the seeking to stop the ongoing hydrocarbon project in Cauvery basin in

Recently, the Centre awarded to extract hydrocarbons in Cauvery basin or coastal districts of

The state has been witnessing protests over the extraction project amid the ongoing water crisis which has affected hundreds of people.

The on Tuesday directed to release 9.19 TMC feet of water for June and 31.24 TMC feet of water for July to as per the monthly schedule finalised by the water Tribunal and modified by the

Meanwhile, of the in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, too gave an adjournment motion notice in the on tax rebate to disabled Indian Armed forces personnel.

(RSP) NK Premchandran gave an adjournment motion notice in over incidents of violence in different parts of the country in the name of cow vigilantism.

On Tuesday, two Muslim men were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Gurugram on the suspicion of smuggling beef.

The first session of the 17th began on June 17 and will go on till July 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)