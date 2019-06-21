TN water crisis: Centre should take control of Cauvery management authority, says AIADMK

As faces an acute water crisis, AIADMK on Friday demanded that the Centre should take control of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, saying it is the only way to tackle the issue.

" is a water-deficit state. The only major river system in the state is Cauvery. The solution is that the Centre should take control of the The release of water for the state should be done immediately," said in Rajya Sabha.

On Thursday, the government had demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the

Participating in a meeting of the committee, chaired by its head Naveen Kumar, officials from Tamil Nadu had said the on May 21 recommended release of 9.19 TMC feet of water without delay.

Tamil Nadu and have been locked in a decades-long dispute over the sharing of Cauvery water.

Tamil Nadu is facing acute water shortage due to erratic rainfall and reservoirs in the state have reached their lowest level.

Opposition DMK has staged protests over the water scarcity and accused the ruling AIADMK of not being serious in taking steps to address the pressing issue.

