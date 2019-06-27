Thane: FIR lodged after taxi driver beaten up, forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram'

An FIR has been registered after a had filed a complaint alleging that he was beaten up by three people during a road rage incident and forced to say ' Ram' in area in

(25), the victim, was allegedly thrashed by the accused persons for not giving side to their two-wheeler vehicle on which they were travelling. The incident took place at around 3 am on June 23.

Khan told the police that he was in when his car broke down and was trying to get it restarted with the parking lights on.

However, the three men who were on the scooter arrived at the spot and allegedly thrashed him without any reason.

A case has been registered against the three accused persons -- Mangesh Munde, and under IPC sections of 295-A, 392, 323, 504, 506 and 34.

It should be noted that while filing his complaint for the first time, Khan had not mentioned anything about being targetted in the name of religion or being forced to chant ' Ram' in his initial complaint of June 23.

But later in his statement before the police on June 25, the victim added the portion of chanting the slogan and also accepted that he hid the angle not only from them but also from his family members.

