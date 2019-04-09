CPM accuses PM Modi, Himanta Biswas Sharma of violating MCC, writes to EC

CPM Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswas Sharma for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, Basu said: "Today, April 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked first-time voters to dedicate their votes to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot. He stated:"Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the airstrike?", while appealing to first-time voters at a poll rally in Latur in Maharashtra. We are appending herewith media reports to this effect."
"We also draw your attention to the brazenly provocative statement Himanta Bishwas Sharma who has in his election campaign asserted that they did not need votes from those wearing 'dhothis and lungis', alluding to linguistic and religious minorities in the state," Basu said.
Basu also accused the ECI of treating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "lightly" for his reference to "Modi Ka Sena".
"We have in the past brought such blatant violations of the BJP and its leadership to your notice. However, the Commission, in its wisdom, has not dealt with such acts with any firmness. Reportedly, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was treated 'lightly' for his obnoxious reference to "Modi Ka Sena"," the letter read.
Basu urged the Election Commission to strongly initiate appropriate action saying that action is needed "to stop the pre-election atmosphere from being vitiated".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU