CPM leader's son Binoy Kodiyeri booked for rape

CPM Chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son, Binoy Kodiyeri, has been booked here on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating after a 33-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over a decade on the pretext of marriage.

A case has been registered against at station in which he described as a case of blackmail.

Refuting the allegations, told in Kerala, "The woman is trying to blackmail me and had asked for Rs 5 crore about six months ago." He acknowledged knowing the woman.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she had met Benoy for the first time in 2008 in at a dance bar, where she used to work as a He used to visit the dance bar regularly and their friendship later transformed into a love affair.

The police said that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked the woman to leave her job and move with him to He also rented a home for her in and promised her that he will marry her.

The police said that all this while Benoy had concealed the fact that he was already married and had a family in even as the woman gave birth to a son in 2010.

The woman learnt about Binoy's marriage through in 2018 and confronted him. Responding to it, Binoy allegedly abused her and further treated her badly. The woman filed a complaint at Station on June 13.

Police said that further investigation is being done in the matter.

