Cricket Australia to host India for inaugural women's A tour

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed that it will host India for an inaugural women's A series, beginning December 12.

The teams will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in before moving to the Gold Coast for three T20 Internationals. The series follows Australia's A tour to last year and a confirmed tour to England in July that will run parallel to the Women's Ashes.

"Hosting the first A tour for our female cricketers is another important step in the evolution of the National Talent Pathway. A lot of work has gone into the women's pathway and we've already seen numerous players come through the system and show they are capable to take the next step to International level," Shawn Flegler, Manager, said.

"We now have annual tours for our Under-19 team, the Women's National Performance Squad is in its third year and now being able to schedule regular A tours, both at home and away is the icing on the cake," he added.

"The additional experience and opportunities these tours present for these talented cricketers is crucial in ensuring that Australia has the depth and talent to maintain its position as one of the most dominant teams in the game," Flegler said.

The team, coaching staff and venues for the tour will be confirmed closer to the date. The three ODIs will take place on December 12, 14 and 16 in Brisbane, while as many T20Is will be played on December 19, 21 and 23 in Gold Coast.

