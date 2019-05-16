BCCI president 'disregarded protocol' during India-Aus ODI: Diana Edulji

Accusing CK of "disregarding protocol" during India's ODI against here earlier this year, the (CoA) member on Thursday said she wanted to present the IPL winners' trophy herself.

In an official statement released by Edulji, she accused Board of Control for in India's (BCCI) CK for showing disregard to the office of the board's during the (IPL) trophy presentation.

"To set the facts straight, in the COA meeting dated April 8, the topic was discussed. During the discussion, I had mentioned that as the had abdicated his right to give away the trophy during the BCCI bilateral match in Delhi, he had shown disregard for the protocol and an office bearer of a state association was allowed to give the trophy away and hence for the IPL Final, COA members should give the trophy," Edulji said

"This was because the acting President had shown disregard to the office of the President of the BCCI. I had even mentioned that if Mr. would be present at the finals, then he should give the trophy to which he had said that he was not going to be present. It was then that I mentioned that as Gen Thodge and I were attending the finals, the two of us i.e. Gen Thodge and myself may present the trophy. The matter rested there", she added.

Board of Control for in India's (BCCI) acting president CK presented the IPL winner's trophy to Mumbai Indians. After the incident, there were speculations that Edulji wanted to present the winner's trophy.

"If my intention was to give the trophy alone I would have stressed upon it in the previous 2 editions where I was present for the finals. As a former Indian Captain, I have always been motivated to receive trophies during my playing days and the presentation of trophies is not something that I have aspired to do. The view that I had held here was only because Mr. Khanna had abdicated his responsibility and had not given the bilateral trophy in Delhi," Edulji said.

"I had relented regarding the decision only because things had turned ugly and I did not want the competent and hardworking officials of the BCCI to bear the brunt and to avoid any controversy during the ceremony after the great work done by the IPL team in putting up such a good show, I relented as I was told that the was not eager to give the trophy," she added.

Edulji even revealed that Khanna forwarded a mail from the of the BCCI, Amitabh Chaudhary, written in 2017 in which he had mentioned that as per protocol the BCCI President gives away the trophy.

"A few days before the final Mr. Khanna forwarded a mail from the written sometime in the year 2017 in which he had said that as per protocol the BCCI President gives away the trophy. This was sheepishly done by the acting President by forwarding a mail of 2017 by even though he had presented the IPL trophy in 2018 as well, a fact that he seemed to have forgotten.

"He seemed to have also glossed over the abdication of his responsibility during the India- game at the Feroz Shah Kotla as he may have realised that what he did marred the dignity of the office of the President of the BCCI," Edulji said.

"Till date, even after numerous emails including from the Acting Secretary asking for reasons on what grounds the Acting President allowed the to give away the trophy, Khanna has not bothered responding and explaining about the reasons due to which he took that decision," she added.

Edulji concluded her statement by congratulating Mumbai Indians for winning the IPL trophy.

"I end with congratulations to Mumbai Indians for their fourth title and to the Chennai Super Kings. Game of won as both the finals were thrilling and were decided on the last ball. Well done IPL team," Edulji said.

