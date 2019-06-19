Criminality is a bigger issue than 'One Nation, One Election': Congress

on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' concept is just a means to divert the attention of people from the real issues like criminality and money spent on elections.

"This meeting of 'One Nation, One Election' should not be an issue. This is just to divert attention from the focus on EVMs and other issues like criminality," told reporoters.

"Along with elections, there are many other issues. Today many leaders have come who have cases registered against them. In election reform, should it not be discussed that criminal elements should not be allowed to contest for elections and should so much of money be spent on elections," he questioned.

Gogoi said that party would not attend this meeting.

