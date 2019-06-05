Cross-border terrorism poses major threat in South Asia: Experts

Experts at a seminar titled 'Cross-Border Terrorism

Siddiqui, a Pakistani who is now living in exile, offered a brief history of Pakistan's obsession with jihadi proxies in the region.

"The military protects itself by keeping the threat of alive and though initiated conflicts with India, it told the public it is only countering Indian aggression. relies on internally-based militant groups to keep tensions simmering, and the has the 'perfect excuse for a tax burden' on the country's economy, creating a Mafia-like protection racket. The military creates its own demand in Pakistan," Siddiqui said while addressing the audience.

"Can the (FATF), the UN and other international bodies and governments compel Pakistan to give up its 'jihadi' proxies in the South Asian region?" was the key question put forth by Siddiqui. He spoke of the international commitments Pakistan should fulfil and the pressures it should face for its actions in sponsoring

He also spoke of how military proxies have been operational during natural disasters in and Pakistan occupied (PoK), working within the public under the guise of 'charity groups,' labelling as 'a hotbed of terrorist groups'.

Dr C from the of at examined Pakistan's enduring imperative to use cross-border to try and resolve its basic conundrum; it wants to try and change maps, but it has an that cannot win wars and has nuclear weapons it can't use. So it has settled upon a strategy of proxy war in and elsewhere in under the safety afforded by its nuclear arsenal, according to Fair.

She looked at the Pakistan puzzle from the perspective of policy-makers, particularly the US, saying that, although people talk about an India-Pakistan dispute, most people who are knowledgeable know that 'this is really Pakistan's dispute with India'.

Fair also addressed how Pakistan's nuclear umbrella has enabled it to engage in sub-conventional warfare with with impunity, and Pakistan's 'geographic revisionism vis-a-vis India', having 'located itself as the only country to resist India's rise'.

Introducing the topic, and former Asia spoke of the 'melee of insurgencies in South Asia' and how terrorism, wherever it happens is the world, is far bigger than its local elements, with insurgencies always requiring the support of big powers.

Fatemeh Aman, a Senior non-resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Center, focused on insurgencies in Iran's eastern and western border regions, considering how the Iranian authorities' responses to cross-border have impacted on both the internal of the country and its relationships with its South Asian neighbours, especially Pakistan.

She discussed the root causes of terrorism in different regions of and how some insurgent groups such as the Salafis enjoy the support of the community to fight other insurgents and looked at the rise of and Islamic State Khorasan in

Despite what one hears from Washington, Aman said, "I do believe is interested in peace talks between the and the "

Rounding off the proceedings, Barry Gardiner, who is also a Member of and Shadow for International Trade, highlighted the profound influence our neighbours have on us. "Scratch history, find geography," he said.

