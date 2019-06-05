Donald, Melania Trump host Prince Charles, Camilla at banquet

-
A day after attending a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace, the Trumps on Tuesday reciprocated the hospitality by hosting a return banquet for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla for a lavish dinner at the residence of US' Ambassador to the United Kingdom on Tuesday.
The US President greeted the prince with a handshake after the Marine guards opened the door to the royal car outside the residence.
"President @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS welcome The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as they arrive at Winfield House for the return banquet. #USStateVisit," envoy Woody Johnson tweeted.
