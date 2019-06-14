TDP denies reports of hiring Prashant Kishor's poltical consultancy IPAC

(TDP) on Friday dismissed reports that and former N Chandrababu had plans to rope in the consultancy, mentored by

Dubbing the claims as "propaganda", Dinakar told ANI, "N Chandrababu is introspecting the party's defeat in the recent and Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, there are rumours and propaganda that is going to use the services of Prashant Kishor's IPAC but we haven't taken any such decision. We strongly condemn this propaganda."

Issuing a clarification, he maintained that the is a cadre-based party and it does not need any consultant's services.

Recently, West Bengal had also met with the IPAC founder and (U) Kishor.

Kishor was recently credited with scripting Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's spectacular victory in where his party YSRCP bagged 151 out of 175 Assembly seats. In 2015, Kishore was also said to have played a role in bringing Rashtriya (RJD) and JD(U) under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 polls.

Kishor had joined active last year in September when he was made a of JD(U) by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)