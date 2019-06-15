At introductory meet, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ticks off absentee directors

New [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Human Resources Development has expressed his strong displeasure at absenteeism during an introductory meeting of heads of centrally funded institutions.

The meeting, which was held on Friday at the here, was attended by the directors of IIT and IIIT from all over the country.

Over eight chiefs of institutions had skipped the meeting for various reasons.

Pokhriyal said he has taken note of it and gave a strong warning to not repeat absenteeism in the future. The representatives of the IIIT gave various reasons for not being able to attend the meeting by their directors.

However, the refused to accept any excuses and asked his officials to note down the names of directors and institutions absent in the meeting.

Pokhriayal also said that such important meetings cannot be taken lightly.

"It is not good to skip such meetings. They are the leaders of their institutions. If they look tense, tired and full of stress, it affects their team as well. They have to serve the country and take it to new heights," he said.

The directors were meeting the HRD for the first time in the introductory meeting and their work was reviewed along with the 100-day plan.

The assured the heads of the institutes that they would be provided full assistance in solving the problems they face for ensuring a smooth run of the institutions.

