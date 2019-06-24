A has been held responsible for bringing Japan's network to a halt last month.

Presence of the mollusc in the rail network's electrical equipment box caused the outage on May 30.

The power cut on the railway line, overseen by the JR Kitakyushu rail company, left 12,000 passengers stranded and helpless.

A of the company informed that the squirmed its way through a gap in the power box.

"We have not heard of power outages caused by slugs in recent years. If we find such a gap when inspecting equipment (in the future), we will fix them," he said, as cited by

The power outage occurred during the rush hours at around 9:40 am which subsequently led the rail company to cancel 26 trains in total.

Upon inspection by the engineers, it was found that the housed a dead charred measuring two to three centimetres.

A suggested that the slug was burned to death after coming in contact with an electrical cable leading to the mass power failure.

The cause of the sudden stop in in was unknown for almost a month.

The ostrobogulous reason first came to light in on June 22.

