JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Anne Hathaway confirms script for 'The Princess Diaries 3' is ready
Business Standard

'Resident Evil' TV series in works at Netflix

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Netflix is developing a show based on popular horror film and video game franchise "Resident Evil".

According to Deadline, the streaming giant is searching for a showrunner to script a new version of the story.

Netfilx aims to "explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus".

"The Resident Evil" film franchise, launched in 2002 with "Resident Evil", consists of six movies, produced by Constantin, which had acquired the rights to the video game series, and distributed by Screen Gems.

The franchise has earned USD 1.2 billion worldwide to date to rank as the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.

Paul W S Anderson directed the six-movie series, which starred Milla Jovovich. The last installment was 2016's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements