'Resident Evil' TV series in works at Netflix

is developing a show based on popular and video game franchise "Resident Evil".

According to Deadline, the streaming giant is searching for a showrunner to script a new version of the story.

Netfilx aims to "explore the dark inner workings of the and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus".

"The Resident Evil" film franchise, launched in 2002 with "Resident Evil", consists of six movies, produced by Constantin, which had acquired the rights to the video game series, and distributed by

The franchise has earned USD 1.2 billion worldwide to date to rank as the highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.

directed the six-movie series, which starred The last installment was 2016's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter".

