CWC'19: Indian team's new jersey revealed

India's team might not be seen in their trade mark blue colour jersey. The side will most likely sport orange colour in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup.

"Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India," an ICC source told ANI.

"Also the design (orange) is taken from India's old T20 jersey which had orange in it. The designers who are sitting in the USA designed this jersey from something that already existed and not something completely new that fans don't identify with," the source added.

Before the start of the World Cup, ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

The ICC rule reads: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

The Men in Blue will next take on England on June 30.

