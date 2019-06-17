Injured Roy to miss England's next two World Cup games

England opener will miss the hosts' next two matches with a torn left hamstring, the Board said on Monday.

Roy, who suffered the while fielding during England's win over the on Friday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's group fixture against at Old Trafford and Friday's match against at

Meanwhile, England Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back in the field against the West Indies, and like Roy did not bat in that match, will be assessed ahead of the clash and could yet play against the tournament minnows.

"England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies' innings in the ICC fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an scan on Saturday in London," an ECB statement read.

"The confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week.

"He is set to miss England's next two matches in the ICC against (18 June) and (21 June)."



As for Morgan's condition, the ECB said he had undergone a scan at the weekend and received further treatment.

"The has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England's next match against Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester," the statement added.

Roy, who suffered a hamstring during England's tour of the earlier this year, hit a fifty in their World Cup opening win over and then struck a commanding 153 in a victory over

But he fell for just 14 during England's surprise group loss to at

was promoted to open alongside Jonny Bairstow against the and the responded with an unbeaten century.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)