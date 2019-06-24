CWC'19: Jason Roy to miss match against Aussies

England batsman will miss match against Australia, scheduled for June 25, with his progress after sustaining an will be monitored this week.

Roy practiced in the nets earlier today, however, his stressed that adding Roy, who is still recovering, in the squad for a match against is not sensible.

"Jason went for a scan this morning. It was all positive news, but he won't be fit for tomorrow. We'll monitor his progress in the week. To put one game on it (his return) I don't think is sensible, let's just see how it goes," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan, saying.

On June 14, Roy had suffered a hamstring tear during the match against the A second scan revealed that his has improved and there are chances that Roy could make a comeback in the England squad against on June 30.

England sit at the fourth place in standings with eight points from six matches. The hosts of the tournament need to win two of the three remaining matches to ensure their place in the semi-finals contention.

Roy had recorded 153 runs against Bangladesh, becoming the second-highest scorer in this so far.

"It's Jason Roy, of course, he's a big loss. He's an outstanding performer for us. I'm confident we have the batting covered, (Roy's replacement) is an extremely talented, You can see that just watching him. We've every faith in him to go on and get a score at some stage," Morgan added.

