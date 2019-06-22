CWC'19: Key players to watch in West Indies-New Zealand clash

Invincible in the ongoing ICC will look to continue their winning streak against on Saturday.

Kiwis in their five matches so far clinched victory in four games while their clash with was washed out due to rain. They are currently at the number two position on tournaments standing with nine points.

has not won ever but the current team have the potential to lift their maiden title. They are also the ups of the previous edition of the tournament.

On the other hand, Windies are finding their way to the semi-finals as they are currently at the seventh position of the points table. The Carribean team is only able to register to win against in their opening match. In their last match, outclassed them as they won by seven wickets.

Although had defeated earlier in warm-up fixture when Windies scored the mammoth total of 421. It will be interesting to see who will gain the two points.

Here are the key players to look for in West Indies-New Zealand match:

Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper has become a guiding force of his team lately. In-form Williamson had scored 106 run knocks against The 28-year-old has 225 runs under his belt in the ongoing tournament. In the two World Cup warm-up matches, Williamson hit well-compiled 67 to beat and scored 85 runs against in the second practice game.

Ross Taylor

Taylor is the seventh Kiwi to play in his fourth and last World Cup. New Zealand depends mostly on Taylor if their top-order fails to give a good kick-start. The 35-year-old hit 54, 90 and 137 against early this year. During tour of New Zealand, Taylor smashed 93 in the third match. The right-hander scored 71 against India in a World Cup warm-up match. Taylor played a knock of 82 runs against in a World Cup match.

Chris Gayle

The 39-year-old big hitter is playing his last World Cup. Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 293 ODIs and has 10,000 plus runs under his belt. Gayle scored 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored a fifty off just 34 balls against in their World Cup opener and has scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against

Andre Russell

The Jamaican all-rounder has the potential to pick from wherever and drag West Indies to post a challenging target single-handedly. Russell displayed his steady form in the recent (IPL). In warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Russell smashed a 25-ball 54 in the lower middle-order to take West Indies to 421. In the first World Cup match, Russell returned with figures of 2-4 against

Trent Boult

Boult had finished the 2015 edition as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker. He has become one of the most successful fast bowlers of New Zealand. Boult has picked up 21 wickets so far this year in bi-lateral series, including a five against India, three-wicket haul against both India and During the World Cup warm-up matches, he returned with four scalps against both India and West Indies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)