Caught on cam: Sarfaraz gets body-shamed by Pakistani fan

Ever since losing the match against in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup, team has faced severe criticism from all quarters. And one more instance surfaced on Friday as one fan is seen shaming

Syed Raza Mehdi, a shared a video in which a fan can be seen asking the why are you gaining so much weight and even adviced him to lose some kilos. The shared the video and captioned the post as, "A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable".

Pakistan lost against by 89 runs on Sunday and as a result, the team faced severe backlash. The team went on to become the butt of all jokes and many fans criticised players fitness and their training regime.

Several videos surfaced on the internet when Pakistan lost against and the fans can be seen dejected with the team's performance.

Various also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

India maintained their clean sheet against Pakistan in and now Men in Blue have a 7-0 record against arch-rival Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated India in finals, but ever since that performance, the team has had a dismal show in the ODI format and the side has failed to do anything of substance.

also already said that they would hold a review of the team's performance after ends.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the ongoing They defeated tournament hosts England, but they suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India.

Their match against had gotten abandoned due to rain and they are placed at the eight position in the tournament standings with just three points.

Pakistan next takes on on June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)