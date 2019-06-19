CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Australia-Bangladesh clash

will try to keep up their winning momentum whereas would strive to seal their semi-final berth when the two sides clash with each other at on June 20 in the ongoing ICC Men's

will enter the match with four wins and one loss from their five games. Currently, is placed in the second position with eight points. On the other hand, is placed at fifth position with five points.

has never entered the semi-final stages of whereas Australia has won the tournament five times -- 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015).

Following are the key players to watch out in match between Australia and Bangladesh:

Aaron Finch

In the five matches Australia has played so far, Finch has contributed 343 runs with the bat and he has also taken one wicket. Australia's one-day stint has seen a massive improvement and the major credit goes to skipper Finch, who earlier amassed 451 runs in five matches to guide his side to beat in the recently concluded bilateral series.

Shakib Al Hasan

Senior Bangladesh Shakib moved to the top in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders last month. The 32-year-old performed well during the tri-nation series against and Shakib amassed 140 runs, including two unbeaten fifties. The all-rounder has been in sensational form in this World Cup as he is the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. The left-hander has scored 348 runs in till now.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year old left-arm pacer has been in exceptional form in the tournament so far. Starc has taken 13 wickets in the World Cup so far, making him the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with Pakistan's Starc returned with figures of 5-46 against as he played a major role in turning the tables in favour of Australia.

Soumya Sarkar

Of late, the left-handed batsman has been in the exceptional form for Bangladesh. The has provided quickfire start to the team, giving the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh at the start. He along with provides the team with a solid foundation. Sarkar scored 42 runs off just 30 balls in Bangladesh's first match in the World Cup against The 26-year-old has become a lynchpin of the Bangladesh team and the side's hopes will rely on him in the match against Australia too.

