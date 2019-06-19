CWC'19: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant comes in as replacement

has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's World Cup, while the BCCI has requested the ICC to bring in as the replacement, confirmed on Wednesday.

" has a fracture on the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Based on several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast till mid-July, which rules him out of We have requested ICC to allow to be as a replacement," Subramaniam said in a press conference.

On June 12, wicket-keeper batsman Pant was called in as a back up for injured During the India- clash on June 16, Dhawan was rested while KL Rahul opened along with and at number four played.

Dhawan is currently nursing an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb. During a fixture against on June 9, he was hit by a Pat bouncer. However, Dhawan went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped secure a 36-run win.

provided an update about Dhawan. "Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the latter half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back," Kohli had said.

Earlier, the BCCI had released a statement saying Dhawan is currently under observation after sustaining an The opening batsman will stay in England and his progress will be monitored by the Indian board.

"Team India opening batsman is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," BCCI said, adding, "Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against "

India will take on on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)