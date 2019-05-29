CWC'19 kicks off with 60-second challenge

often termed as the ' of Cricket' was kicked off on Wednesday with a unique 60-second challenge at opposite Palace in

The opening ceremony was hosted by former England and presenters Shibani Dandekar and Paddy McGuinness.

Both (England skipper) and (Indian skipper) were present at the event.

"We can't wait to start. Tomorrow's obviously a very exciting day. Incredibly proud to be where we're at. Hope to be good hosts," Morgan said at the opening ceremony.

"Lovely to be here. Such a huge fan base here. That's a thing of pressure and a thing of pride as well. We'll look to utilise the crowd advantage," Kohli added.

Before the commencement of the 60-second challenge, English sang 'Feel the love' at the opening ceremony.

In the 60-second challenge, a competition was held between various teams as each side was represented by two guest figures. The team with the highest score in sixty seconds would win the challenge.

Former Australian batsman was the umpire for this little game.

Former Indian and Bollywood represented at the event.

The event also involved legends such as Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, and Kevin Pietersen, among others.

started off the challenge and they scored 52 in one minute.

Next, former came out to represent and the team scored 43. were represented by legend and and they scored 47 in one minute.

featured in Bangladesh's team. They scored just 22.

scored 38 and they were represented by They were followed by represented the Aussies and they were able to muster the highest score of the 60-second challenge and they scored 69 runs.

was able to score only 32. South African team had and They scored 48 runs.

represented by and scored the lowest score of 19 among all teams. Then the English team came out to bat and it featured They scored 74 in one minute and they ended up winning the challenge.

After the challenge, trophy was showcased. It was escorted to the stage by former World Cup-winning and former English off-spinner Graeme Swann.

"There are five to six teams that can win this England definitely are the favourites for this tournament as they have been some good quality cricket," Clarke said at the opening ceremony.

In the end, the theme song of "Stand By" was performed by the LORYN and Rudimental.

The first match of will be played between the hosts England and on May 30 at the Oval.

