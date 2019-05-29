Roger Federer advances into third round of French Open

advanced to the third round of on Wednesday as he defeated 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

The world number three kept the momentum going from his first round match and he outclassed Otte in the second round match that lasted for an hour and 36 minutes.

This was the 67th win for the Swiss maestro in Federer is competing at a Clay for the first time since 2015 and the looked good throughout the match after performing well in and Rome, staying away from clay for three years.

The match was a high-quality one as both players hit more winners than unforced errors and the German Otte would be pleased with the way he performed against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, heading to with just one Grand Slam match played.

The 37-year-old Federer needed some time to find the winning formula in the match.

He broke Otte at 15 in game ten following a forehand error from the German and claimed the opener 6-4 in swift 30 minutes.

Just like in the opening set, Otte was there to fight in the first seven games of the second set before Federer grabbed a break with a volley winner, taking a 5-3 lead and then he fended off two break points in the next game for a 6-3 win after just 61 minutes.

Otte wasted two break points in the fourth game of the third set and Federer then claimed 12 of the last 15 points to bring the match home in style, breaking Oscar in the ninth game.

Serving for the victory, the Swiss star held at 15 following a volley winner, earned the Grand Slam win number 344 and secured the place in the last 32.

Earlier in the day, defeated Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the second round to advance to the third round of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)