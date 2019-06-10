Kohli, Dhawan steal show on field and on Twitter

It was a moment of celebration for Indian fans as beat by 36 runs in their second match after defeating by 6 wickets in the ongoing ICC 2019.

The Men in Blue's dominant performance on the field also kept fans on the edge and buzzing. From the moment the teams came out for the national anthem, to KL Rahul hitting the final ball of the innings for four, India's players were cheered by a sell-out, vociferous crowd on the field and on the micro- blogging website.

Data from showed on Monday that was the most talked about followed by Dhoni, Dhawan, and

When it came about the most tweeted moments, Dhawan's impressive century against the Kangaroos was at the top. It was followed by Hardik Pandya's whirlwind 27-ball 48 which helped cross 350 runs against and the 127-run opening partnership between Rohit and in the same match.

With the feat, the Indian openers also became the first Indian opening pair to post a century stand against in any match.

Meanwhile, in the same match featuring the two rivals, Indian fans in Kennigton Oval gave Smith and a rough welcome as they booed and chanted 'cheater' when they took the field. However, showing true sportsman's spirit urged the spectators twice to stop booing the Australian duo.

Fans also took note of Kohli's gesture and the Indian skipper's picture of appealing to the spectators was also the most tweeted and retweeted picture on

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)