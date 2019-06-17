CWC'19: Lungi Ngidi declared fit for South Africa's next match

South African pacer Lungi was declared fit on Monday for the team's upcoming match against in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup.

"It's been tough. are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright. It's just been frustrating not being able to play," Council (ICC) quoted as saying.

"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 per cent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not at 100 per cent then you're not ready to play," he added.

suffered a hamstring in the team's match against on June 2 and he was ruled out for ten days. Ngidi ended up missing the matches against India, West Indies, and

is bogged down by as their lethal pacer was ruled out of the tournament and Ngidi's inclusion will bolster the team's attack.

The Proteas has just one win under their belt in so far. The team defeated but they suffered losses against England, Bangladesh, and Their match against got abandoned due to rain.

They are currently placed at the seventh position in the tournament standings with just three points.

next takes on on June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)