Indian cricket bowling has never been healthier: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former on Monday lauded the Men in Blue's attack and said the lineup had never been this healthy.

His remarks come as provided an update on pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 29-year-old Bhuvneshwar will miss India's next two-three matches due to niggle in his hamstring and in all likelihood will replace him in the playing XI.

"While talking about Bhuvi's injury, Virat said we have Shami in the reserves, just in case. I could see the pride in his eyes when he said that. Indian ( ) has never been healthier. #BCCI #IndianCricket," tweeted.

Kohli provided an update on Bhuvneshwar after India's thumping win against on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup.

"Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's out for two, maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

During the match, Bhuvneshwar had suffered tightness in his left hamstring and had walked off the field.

In the fifth over of Pakistan's innings, Bhuvneshwar was seen to have twinged his hamstring as he slipped on his front foot after delivering the fourth ball.

The right-arm paceman was taken off the field and debutant not only completed the over but also got a breakthrough for as Imam-ul-Haq was leg-before off the fifth ball.

defeated by 89 runs and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.

and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India will next take on on June 22.

