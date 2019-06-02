Skipper Kohli hurts thumb during nets but "doing fine"

"is doing fine" despite being hit on his thumb while batting in the nets ahead of the team's opener against here on Wednesday.

"He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now," team sources told

Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Bowl here on Saturday. , prompting to attend to the Indian

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the injured finger and then applied tape on it.

Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by in the run up to

While all-rounder had to sit out of the warm-up game against after hurting his elbow, is still recovering from a he picked up during IPL and missed India's both warm-up games against the Kiwis and

Jadhav, a key figure in India's middle-order, batted in the nets on Saturday, an indication that he could be fit in time for the game against

The Indian team has an off day on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)