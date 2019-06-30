CWC'19: Mohammed Shami scalps five wickets against England, Twitter applauds

In the ongoing match between India and England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, pacer Mohammed Shami scalped five wickets and Twitterati applauded the bowler on his wicket-taking consistency in the tournament.

Shami scalped the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Chris Woakes.

This is the third consecutive match, in which Shami has taken four or more wickets in an innings in the ongoing World Cup, becoming the first Indian bowler to register three-consecutive four-wicket hauls in World Cup.

Shami has now moved to the fifth spot in the leading wicket-takers standings in this World Cup. The bowler has 13 wickets from just three matches.

Many cricket fans took to Twitter to express their delight with Shami's performance.

"#Shami, Fantastic world cup campaign!!! Just 13 wickets in 3 matches, Phenomenal!!! #ENGvIND #CWC19," one fan tweeted.

One Twitter user wrote "Shami in every match of World Cup #IndvEng #indiavsEngland #Shami".

Shami was included in the team's playing XI as regular seam-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. One Twitter user made the reference to Bhuvneshwar and wrote: "Every time Shami takes a wicket #IndvsEng #ICCWorldCup2019 #Shami".

"#IndvsEng #shami Wickets to Shami," one Twitter user wrote.

"Mohammed Shami becomes the first Indian bowler to take three consecutive four-wicket hauls in World Cup history," another fan tweeted.

In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.

Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 337 runs.

If India goes on to chase this score, they would script the highest run-chase in the World Cup history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)