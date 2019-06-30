CWC'19: Rahul leaves field, Jadeja comes as substitute

Indian opener KL Rahul has gone out of the field in the ongoing match between India and England as he landed on his back in an attempt to take a catch on the boundary line.

In the 16th over of England's inning bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, Jonny Bairstow hit the bowl towards the Rahul on the boundary rope but it went past him to six. In an effort to take a catch of Bairstow he landed on his back.

Rahul has been substituted by Ravindra Jadeja, who took a spectacular catch of Jason Roy (66) at long-on in the 23rd over.

China-man leg-spinner Kuldeep provided the much-needed breakthrough for the team.

Rahul had played five matches in the tournament so far and scored 172 runs for the team.

A BCCI source confirmed that he is being treated and assessed by the physio. Rahul is expected to be back with the team in fielding.

At the time of filing this story, England were at 207/2 in 33 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)