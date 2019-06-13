CWC '19: Pak fan's reaction to team's fielding has triggered a flurry of memes

A fan's reaction to his team's performance during the ICC World Cup match against on Wednesday has triggered a flurry of memes.

The fan's reaction came after dropped on 104 runs. The latter tried an upper-cut off Wahab Riaz's ball, but it landed in Ali's hand, who later dropped the catch.

The bald fan, with both his hands on his waist, looked very disappointed at Ali, who was right in front of him.

The reaction from the fan was so apt for the situation, so much so that the Council (ICC) shared it on their official account.

Twitterverse, too, made complete use of the opportunity to troll the fan.

"Man of the match today," wrote a user.

"We might have lost the match, but we definitely winning the meme game," wrote another user.

"Presenting u the meme face of 2019," a fan said on Twitter.

"Two disappointed cricket fans looking at each other," wrote another user on Twitter.

Despite pacer Mohammad Amir's career-best figure of 5-30, defeated Pakistan by 41 runs at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)