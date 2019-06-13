We can handle anything that is thrown at us: England coach Bayliss ahead of WIndies clash

As England gears up to face in the next ICC Men's World Cup clash, says the team, has some good bowlers is not terrified of the Windies brutal attack.

"We can handle anything that is thrown at us. I have not seen too many with express pace here just yet but we have a couple of good ones too so I expect it to be tit for tat. We will have to play at our best to come away with a win," Sport24.co.za quoted Bayliss as saying.

Previously West Indies' destructive batting used to frighten opponents. However, this time around other teams are more concerned about their pace attack than their ability with the bat.

During a practice match against ahead of the World Cup, West Indies' all-rounder bowled a bouncer to which struck to his helmet and forced him to retire

Moreover, in the tournament as well they replicated similar performance with the bowl against and sent their four batsmen back to the pavilion when they had just 38 runs on the board. However, still managed to overpower and won the match by 15 runs.

On the other hand, England too have good pace attack as their Jofra has been in a scintillating form in During England's clash against South Africa, Archer's bouncer struck to Hashim Amla's and forced him to retire

England faced a minor hiccup when his hip during their clash against on June 8. Due to the injury, the team handed the wicket-keeping responsibility to Jonny Bairstow in the match.

While talking on whether Buttler will do wicket-keeping in their upcoming match, Bayliss said: "I haven't really thought about it. We'll make that decision in the next day or so. It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch."

England will compete with at Rose Bowl Ground on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)